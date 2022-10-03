No extension for Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

The tenure of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, who has been hogging the limelight for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, has not been extended. It will come to an end on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu, in an order, has given the additional charge of the Meghalaya Raj Bhawan to Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a communique on Saturday, said: “The tenure of Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya, is going to be completed on October 3, 2022.”

Malik (76) has served as the Governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Goa before being moved to Meghalaya in August 2020.

He was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was withdrawn and the state was divided into two Union Territories. He, thus, became the last Governor of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

Malik has hit the headlines several times with his remarks against the Central government, particularly during the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

#Droupadi Murmu #narendra modi #satya pal malik