No extension for NEET form 'edit option' deadline

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the deadline for “edit option” in the online forms with respect to the EWS (economically weaker section) norms for NEET-PG admissions.

“No, we can’t grant you an extension of the edit window. If authorities have set out a window, then so be it,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud told the petitioner doctors.

The petitioners wanted the candidates to be allowed admission under EWS category after the deadline as per the court’s decision on the petitions challenging EWS criteria.

They had urged the top court to extend the date for “Edit Window” from February 11, 2022, and include the “category change” option in the “Edit Window” to enable them to choose the EWS category after the final decision in the case. —

