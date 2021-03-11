No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Says climatic changes, water crisis may have forced dwellers to migrate

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Excavation site at Rakhigarhi in Hisar where skeletons were found. PTI

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 8

Archaeologists have ruled out external attacks as the reason for abandonment of the Harappan-age settlement discovered at Rakhigarhi village near Hisar in Haryana.

Talking to a visiting media team, Sanjay Kumar Manjul, Joint Director General, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), who is overseeing the current round of excavation underway at the site, said climatic changes and shortage of water could be the reasons for people leaving the area.

Manjul said satellite imagery as well as literary sources suggest the presence of a river channel in the area which could be the Drishadvati river (associated with Vedic river Saraswati).

Drying up of the river channel might have also affected the livelihood of the people as they could no more carry out trade prompting them to gradually migrate to other locations, Manjul said.

Several layers of settlements starting from the early Harappan phase (3300 to 2600 BC) to mature Harappan phase (2600 to 1900 BC) have been found at the site.

Mound number 7 of Rakhigarhi has been declared a necropolis. A total of 62 burials have been found there so far. These include two female skeletons found in the current round of excavation commencing from February that will go on till September-end.

“Necropolis dates back to the mature Harappan phase. We have dug deeper and found that residential settlement existed in mound 7 in the early Harappan phase,” said Praveen Kesni, Assistant Superintendent Archaeologist, who is involved in the digging of mound 7. He added that there was nothing found on the skeletons to suggest that the deaths took place during warfare.

The pottery found with the bodies is suspected to have contained ghee, milk, curd etc, which are used in final rites in the India even now, Manjul said and added that it showed “cultural continuity”.

The latest excavation has also exposed layouts of roads of 3-m width and drains with soak pits placed at corners where the drains have taken a turn at 90 degree angle.

Skeletons of two women found

  • Consisting of seven mounds spread over 350 hectares, Rakhigarhi is considered one of the largest sites of Harappan civilisation
  • In the current round of excavation, two skeletons of women have been excavated; they were buried with pottery and jewellery
  • The pottery found with the bodies is suspected to have contained ghee, milk, curd etc, which are used in final rites in India even now

62 burials found at Rakhigarhi

Mound No. 7 has been declared necropolis

Satellite imagery suggests river channel in area

Satellite imagery suggests the presence of a river channel in the area. Drying up of river channel may have affected livelihood of people, prompting them to migrate to other locations. — Sanjay Kumar Manjul, joint director general, ASI

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

