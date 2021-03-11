No extortion bid to let off Aryan: NCB

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

The vigilance probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not revealed any substantial proof to corroborate the allegation of a bid to extort money from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to let off his son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

NCB Director General SN Pradhad had ordered a vigilance probe following Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, claimed in an affidavit and in subsequent interactions with the media that money was allegedly demanded for letting off Aryan.

Sail, now deceased, had alleged that he overheard KP Gosavi, his employer and also a witness in the case, speaking over phone with a person, named Sam D’souza, about a deal to finally settle the matter at Rs 18 crore and out of this, Rs 8 crore had to be paid to Sameer Wankhede, the then Zonal Director of the Mumbai unit of the NCB. While Wankhede has denied any wrongdoing, Gosavi is currently lodged in Pune jail in an alleged fraud case filed by the Maharashtra Police.

The sources said that the vigilance probe has reportedly found “no proof” on the allegations of extortion from Aryan’s family, as there has been “no physical or technical evidence” corroborating the accusation.