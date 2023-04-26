No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

In wide ranging remarks encapsulating nine years of his dispensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the fight against corruption and dynastic politics would continue no matter how strong an alliance the corrupt form.

Describing the BJP Government’s approach against corruption as “integrated and institutional rather than half baked and isolated”, the PM, addressing a television channel event, said he was not going to retreat from his path.

”No matter how formidable an alliance the corrupt form; no matter how strong a pact the dynasts form, Modi is not going to retreat from the path of war against corruption. My fight with corruption, and family based politics will continue. This is my pledge. I will rid India of these evils,” said the PM, accusing the erstwhile Congress led UPA government of “institutionalising corruption and sending monies into the accounts of 10 crore fake beneficiaries which the NDA government finally weeded out”.

Terming a range of government schemes—PM Aawas for rural housing, PM JAY (free hospital cover for the poor); Swamitva (property cards for poor), PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, JAM trinity and digital payment networks as the “protective shield for India’s poor”, the PM said, “The BJP government has prevented the poor from getting poorer. For the first time the poor and marginalised have got security as well as dignity. Government schemes are a protective shield for the poor.”

The PM, mentioning growing transparency in governance by way of DBT transfers and online government procurements, said some people had a lot of trouble with him.

“This trouble is natural because Modi has plugged all sources of black money generation for some people. Now there is no half hearted, isolated approach in the war against corruption. Now there is an integrated and institutionalised approach. This is our commitment. Why would people whose black money sources I have plugged not abuse me?” asked the PM, noting that the “representatives of corruption were disturbed”.

“They want to disrupt India’s honest governance systems at every cost. Had they been pitted only against Modi they would have succeeded long ago. But they are failing because they are pitted against the might of the common Indian. These honest common citizens will lay the foundations for a glorious India,” the PM said seeking support in the election year.