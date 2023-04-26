 No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi : The Tribune India

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Post 2014 government schemes a protective shield for India’s poor, says Prime Minister PM

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

In wide ranging remarks encapsulating nine years of his dispensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the fight against corruption and dynastic politics would continue no matter how strong an alliance the corrupt form.

Describing the BJP Government’s approach against corruption as “integrated and institutional rather than half baked and isolated”, the PM, addressing a television channel event, said he was not going to retreat from his path.

”No matter how formidable an alliance the corrupt form; no matter how strong a pact the dynasts form, Modi is not going to retreat from the path of war against corruption. My fight with corruption, and family based politics will continue. This is my pledge. I will rid India of these evils,” said the PM, accusing the erstwhile Congress led UPA government of “institutionalising corruption and sending monies into the accounts of 10 crore fake beneficiaries which the NDA government finally weeded out”.

Terming a range of government schemes—PM Aawas for rural housing, PM JAY (free hospital cover for the poor); Swamitva (property cards for poor), PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, JAM trinity and digital payment networks as the “protective shield for India’s poor”, the PM said, “The BJP government has prevented the poor from getting poorer. For the first time the poor and marginalised have got security as well as dignity. Government schemes are a protective shield for the poor.”

The PM, mentioning growing transparency in governance by way of DBT transfers and online government procurements, said some people had a lot of trouble with him.

“This trouble is natural because Modi has plugged all sources of black money generation for some people. Now there is no half hearted, isolated approach in the war against corruption. Now there is an integrated and institutionalised approach. This is our commitment. Why would people whose black money sources I have plugged not abuse me?” asked the PM, noting that the “representatives of corruption were disturbed”.

“They want to disrupt India’s honest governance systems at every cost. Had they been pitted only against Modi they would have succeeded long ago. But they are failing because they are pitted against the might of the common Indian. These honest common citizens will lay the foundations for a glorious India,” the PM said seeking support in the election year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

5
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

6
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

7
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

8
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

9
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

10
Punjab SIT Report: Bent Cops

Punjab cops who helped dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh still to be named

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Post 2014 government schemes a protective shield for India’s...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony