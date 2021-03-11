No heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India during next 4-5 days

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which on Tuesday said there would be no heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India during the next four to five days has attributed the frequent and prolonged spell of heat wave in April to absence of active western disturbances (WD) during the month.

The weather office said the absence of active WDs in April over north India caused highly subdued rain and very less thunderstorm activities over northwest and central parts, leading to frequent and prolonged spell of heat wave to severe heat wave days and higher-than-normal temperature over these areas on most days.

Story Highlights No heat wave was recorded across the country.

No station recorded 45 degrees Celsius temperature across the country.

Maximum temperatures further fell by two to four degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana during the past 24 hours.

No heat wave conditions likely over most parts of northwest, central and east India during the next five days.

West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, west Madhya Pradesh and western parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced higher number of heat wave days and east Uttar Pradesh, east-central India reported lower number of heat wave days.

Overall, the month recorded six WDs (April 1-4, 7-9, 13-15, 20-22, 23-25 and 28-29).

However, most of them were feeble and dry and moved across higher ridges of the Himalayas. Only the last three systems caused gusty winds and dust-raising winds and dry thunderstorms in some places in the northwest, it said.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the low-pressure area forming over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 6, bringing very heavy rain to the adjoining region for the next couple of days.

A warning has been sounded to south Andaman and adjoining areas in the Bay of Bengal.