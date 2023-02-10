 No-holds-barred attack by PM, says he outweighs all opponents : The Tribune India

No-holds-barred attack by PM, says he outweighs all opponents

No-holds-barred attack by PM, says he outweighs all opponents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Rajya Sabha. PTI



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the Opposition in Parliament, declaring that he alone outweighs all his opponents, and the more dirt they fling at him, the bigger the lotus (BJP’s election symbol) will bloom.

Nehru surname jibe

I want to ask if Nehruji’s legacy is so valuable to them, why did they (Cong leaders) not keep the Nehru surname?

Cong abused Art 356

Which government abused Article 356 on 90 occasions? Indira Gandhi invoked it 50 times to dislodge elected govts...

Kharge writes to Dhankhar

  • Taking exception to the expunction of certain remarks from his speech in the RS on Wednesday, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge shot off a letter to Chairman Dhankhar
  • ‘It will be an inversion of the system of governance if Oppn MPs are to probe, gather proof & then raise issues,’ he said

“Desh dekh raha hai, ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai (the country is watching how one person is outweighing so many others),” said the PM unfazed by the repeated disruptions in the Rajya Sabha by the Opposition, which raised “Modi-Adani bhai bhai” slogans.

In his 90-minute reply to the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address to Parliament, the PM unleashed a stinging attack on the Congress for practising “politics of tokenism” and warned Opposition-ruled states against playing with the financial health of the country in a veiled reference to the restoration of the old pension scheme. Taking a swipe at the Congress, which has criticised the government for ignoring Jawaharlal Nehru’s efforts in nation-building, Modi asked if the first Prime Minister was so great then why have his scions never used his surname. He also said that as per reports, the Congress had named as many as 600 schemes after the Nehru-Gandhi family.

In a no-holds-barred attack against the grand old party, he accused it of trampling the rights of states and regional parties by dismissing elected governments on 90 occasions by “misusing” Article 356 of the Constitution. Indira Gandhi alone had used the Article 50 times to dismiss governments, he added.

He also accused the party of adopting only “tokenism” in solving problems the country faced and said it was bothered only about its political ambitions and not the welfare of the nation. “We don’t believe in tokenism. We have chosen the path of hard work in taking the country forward,” he said.

Amidst the opposition members shouting for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations raised against the Adani Group by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm, Modi said, “Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hi zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger the kamal will bloom).”

“Some people’s behaviour and language are disappointing not just for the House but for the country,” he said in an oblique reference to the allegations opposition parties levelled against him.

“Mallikarjun Kharge ji yesterday said they had laid the foundation for development. But when I assessed everything minutely, starting from 2014… I found they (the Congress) had dug pits and pits,” the PM said, referring to the Leader of Opposition’s remark made yesterday that the BJP government could build only on a Congress foundation.

The RS passed the Motion of Thanks with a voice vote with all opposition amendments negated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

5
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete