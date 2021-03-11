No individual can be forced to get vaccinated, rules Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 2

Maintaining that bodily integrity is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that no individual can be forced to be vaccinated even as it asked the government to publish key findings of the clinical trials of vaccines approved for children as early as possible.

Wants findings of vax trials on kids published The decision taken by the Union of India to vaccinate paediatric population in this country is in tune with global scientific consensus, and expert bodies like the WHO and UNICEF. SC Bench

“The personal autonomy of an individual, which is a recognised facet of the protections guaranteed under Article 21, encompasses the right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment in the sphere of individual health,” a Bench led by Justice LN Rao said. “However, in the interest of protection of communitarian health, the government is entitled to regulate issues of public health concern by imposing certain limitations on individual rights, which are open to scrutiny by constitutional courts….” The Bench said courts could examine the legality of state action in such a case by ascertaining the existence of law, the need defined in terms of a legitimate state objective and proportionality — which ensured a rational nexus between the objects and the means adopted to achieve them.

The top court upheld the Centre’s vaccination policy, saying it was neither unreasonable, nor arbitrary.

“On the basis of substantial material filed before this court reflecting the near-unanimous views of experts… this court is satisfied that the current vaccination policy of the Union of India is informed by relevant considerations and cannot be said to be unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary,” it noted.

The Bench also rejected the petitioner’s demand for judicial intervention on vaccination of children, saying, “The decision taken by the Union of India to vaccinate paediatric population in this country is in tune with global scientific consensus, and expert bodies like the WHO, UNICEF and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have also advised paediatric vaccination.”

The court said, “It would not only be beyond our jurisdiction but also hazardous if this court were to examine the accuracy of such expert opinion, based on competing medical opinions… the scope of judicial review does not entail the court embarking upon such misadventures.”

In line with the WHO statement on clinical trials and the extant statutory regime, the Bench, however, directed the Centre to ensure that key findings of the relevant phases of clinical trials of vaccines already approved by the regulatory authorities for administration to children be made public at the earliest, if not already done.

The verdict came on a PIL filed by Jacob Puliyel seeking directions for disclosure of data of clinical trials of Covid vaccines and post-jab cases.