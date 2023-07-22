No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 21

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to order immediate suspension of the Gujarat High Court’s order refusing to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the “Modi surname criminal defamation case”, saying that it needed to hear the other side before passing any orders.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai, however, issued notices to Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and the state government on Rahul’s petition against the High Court’s July 7 order and asked the respondents to file their replies in 10 days. Directing the petitioner to file his counter-affidavit by August 3, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi urged the Bench to order interim suspension of Rahul’s disqualification as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, saying that the petitioner had suffered for 111 days and had lost one Parliament session and was losing another one. Elections to the parliamentary constituency of Wayanad could be held shortly, he submitted. However, the Bench said it could not pass orders without hearing the other side.

Before issuing the notices, Justice Gavai disclosed that his father was closely associated with the Congress even though he was not a member of the party and that his brother was still active in the Congress. “It’s my duty (to disclose)…Everyone should know. Tomorrow, there shouldn’t be a problem. Coincidentally, my father has been with your (Singhvi’s) father as well as his (Mahesh Jethmalani’s) father in Parliament. They were great friends,” Justice Gavai said, adding that he had the pleasure of appearing with senior advocate Ram Jethmalani as a junior. “Please take a call if you want me to hear this,” Justice Gavai asked Singhvi and Mahesh Jethmalani who represented Rahul and Purnesh Modi, respectively. Justice Gavai went on to issue the notices after both parties said they had no problems with his past associations.

Following a Surat court’s March 23 verdict convicting him in the defamation case and giving him two-year imprisonment, Rahul – elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in 2019 — was disqualified as an MP under the Representation of the People Act. A stay on conviction would pave the way for his reinstatement as an MP.

Rahul questioned the trial court’s decision to award him the maximum punishment for criminal defamation, contending it was a “rarity in a criminal defamation case”.

BJP MLA and former minister in the Gujarat Government Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul over his comments made on April 13, 2019.

