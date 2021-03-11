Party has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee  meet

Assures a restructured, battle-ready Congress after Chintan Shivir

Party has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee  meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on Monday, May 9, 2022. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 9

Hit by a series of defections across states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday assured cadres of a restructured and battle ready Congress after the upcoming mid-May introspection meeting at Rajasthan’s Udaipur and said it was “time to repay the debt in full measures as the party had been good to everyone”.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee to discuss the Chintan Shivir agenda, Sonia talked tough on indiscipline and said while self criticism was important, it should not be done in ways that spawn gloom.

She sought unity saying, “I seek your full cooperation in ensuring that the single overriding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur.”

Sonia’s signal was to leaders speaking out of turn, with the AICC disciplinary committee of late acting against erring leaders, including former union food minister KV Thomas and ex-Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar.

Seeking to uplift the party morale after recent election losses, Sonia said the Chintan Shivir should not become a ritual that has to be gone through.

“I am determined that it should herald a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges we confront,” she told the CWC meeting that lasted for nearly tow hours.

On the sense of demoralisation in Congress, Gandhi said there were no magic wands and asked everyone to “repay Congress debt in full measure”.

“It is only selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that will enable us to demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been good to each and every one of us. Now is the time to repay that debt in full measure. Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums but this should not be done in a manner that self-confidence and morale is eroded and an atmosphere of gloom and doom becomes all-pervasive,” was her message.

The Chintan Shivir will see the participation of 400 delegates in six groups that will debate political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organisational issues.

“Delegates have been informed about which group in which they are expected to participate. On the afternoon of May 15 we will be adopting the Udaipur Nav Sankalp after it has been approved by the CWC there,” Gandhi said.

She had earlier formed coordination panels to set out the broad agenda for each of the six groups. The panels have met over recent days.

The panel chiefs briefed the CWC meeting on broad subjects identified for discussion within each group. The CWC also took up the amendment of Congress constitution to enable digital memberships. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

6
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

7
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

8
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa steps down

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

Sri Lanka currently in the throes of unprecedented economic ...

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit Centre said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state minister slams Congress leader

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Congress leader Navjot Sidhu

Ahead of Sidhu’s meeting with CM Mann, minister Laljit Bhull...

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed Congress and AAP for 'op...

No magic wands; only discipline, consistent collective purpose to demonstrate our tenacity, resilience: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

Party has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee  meet

Assures a restructured, battle-ready Congress after Chintan ...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Want to protect life, livelihood, but not like this: Supreme Court on plea against Shaheen Bagh demolition

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Sex determination can't be trivialised, shown routinely, Delhi High Court

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held