Anjali's family: No mention of alcohol in postmortem report, eyewitness lying

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 4

A day after an eyewitness said Anjali Singh, who was killed after her scooter was hit by a car that dragged her for over 13 kms, was drunk, the victim’s family on Wednesday rebutted the claim, saying no alcohol was detected in the postmortem report.

The police quizzed seven persons present at a New Year's party attended by the two women before the accident.

Anjali’s family said they did not even know Nidhi, the eyewitness in question. “Anjali’s postmortem report didn’t reveal the presence of any substance (alcohol) in her abdomen as claimed by Nidhi. We don’t believe anything she has said so far. We don’t even know her,” victim’s maternal uncle Prem said on Wednesday.

The victim’s family alleged Nidhi was involved in Anjali’s “planned murder”. “It was Nidhi who had called four boys to the hotel from where they both (Nidhi and Anjali) left after an argument. Why didn’t she inform anyone and came out in public after 72 hours? It is a planned murder and she is involved,” alleged Prem. The counter allegations from Anjali’s family came after Nidhi claimed Anjali was drunk and insisted on riding the scooter.

Victim’s mother Rekha Singh said she had not seen Nidhi, who claimed yesterday that she had gone to Anjali’s house to pick her on the December 31 evening. Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage surfaced today showing Nidhi rushing towards her house at 1.36 am on Sunday.

The family of the deceased has demanded that Nidhi be interrogated thoroughly.

Forensic teams inspect car

Forensic experts on Wednesday reached the Sultanpuri police station, where the Baleno car, used in the crime, has been kept

Sisodia promises job

Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia met family members of the deceased on Wednesday and assured a job to one of them