No MLA leaving party in Gujarat: AAP

New Delhi: Amid reports of newly elected MLAs of AAP switching their affiliation to the BJP in Gujarat, the AAP said all their five MLAs were very much in their touch and no one would leave the party. Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak, member of the national executive of the party, said it was a rumour and none of the five MLAs was going to join the BJP.
