No need for PhD to teach in varsities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said PhD is no more mandatory to teach in higher educational institutions in the country. The National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) will now be sufficient to join as faculty in colleges and universities.

The UGC, a statutory body responsible for the coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of teaching in university education, said on Wednesday that NET would be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor, and PhD would be optional. In a gazette notification, the UGC said amendments had already been made in the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018. As per the UGC, these regulations may now be called the ‘University Grants Commission Regulations, 2023’.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship in universities and colleges. Conducted by National Testing Agency, the computer-based exams are conducted twice a year—in December and June.

In 2018, the UGC gave a three-year window to candidates to complete their PhDs for entry-level posts in universities and colleges.