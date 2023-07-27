No need to hold overnight protest: Kharge advises AAP’s Sanjay Singh

PTI

New Delhi, July 27

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged suspended AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh not to sit on protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament’s proceedings conclude.

He told Singh that the protest sit-in should be held when the day’s proceedings begin and end when both Houses adjourn for the day.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions every day since the monsoon session began on July 20.

Singh readily agreed to Kharge’s suggestion and said he will follow what the Leader of the Opposition bloc says. However, he is yet to formally announce his party’s decision on the suggestion made by the Congress veteran.

Kharge along with other Congress members and those of other Opposition parties had come to join Singh’s protest when he gave his suggestion.

Singh has been protesting on the Parliament premises since his suspension Monday from Rajya Sabha for “unruly behaviour” for the entire session which ends on August 11.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajya Sabha