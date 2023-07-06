New Delhi, July 6
Union health minister on Thursday said the National Exit Test, proposed by the National medical Commission, will not happen this year and so the 2019 MBBS batch will not be required to take it.
Addressing students of AIIMS Raipur today, Mandaviya said NeXT, scheduled to finally replace the NEET PG and final year MBBS exams, will not be held this year.
“Students don’t need to take stress. I am not bringing the 2019 MBBS batch into NeXt. I will bring it for the 2020 batch. There will be no NeXT this year,” Mandaviya said.
Earlier NMC had announced that AIIMS New Delhi will conduct NeXT in two steps—step 1 and 2 twice a year and the students who took MBBS admissions in 2019 will be the first to sit for it. Doctors thanked Mandaviya for the remarks with several tweets on the issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries
Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...
1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts
13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion ...
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24
ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...
Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...
No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya
Health minister says National Exit Test, scheduled to finall...