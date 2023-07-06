No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Union health minister on Thursday said the National Exit Test, proposed by the National medical Commission, will not happen this year and so the 2019 MBBS batch will not be required to take it.

Addressing students of AIIMS Raipur today, Mandaviya said NeXT, scheduled to finally replace the NEET PG and final year MBBS exams, will not be held this year.

“Students don’t need to take stress. I am not bringing the 2019 MBBS batch into NeXt. I will bring it for the 2020 batch. There will be no NeXT this year,” Mandaviya said.

Earlier NMC had announced that AIIMS New Delhi will conduct NeXT in two steps—step 1 and 2 twice a year and the students who took MBBS admissions in 2019 will be the first to sit for it. Doctors thanked Mandaviya for the remarks with several tweets on the issue.