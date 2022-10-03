No other country 'practises terrorism' like Pakistan does: EAM S Jaishankar

Vadodara, October 2
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said no other country “practises terrorism” the way Pakistan does.
The Narendra Modi government’s diplomacy made other countries take the issue of terrorism seriously, he said on Saturday while speaking here in Gujarat on “Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in Modi Era”.
While India is considered an “expert in IT” (information technology), the neighbouring country is known as an “expert in international terrorism”, the minister quipped.
“No other country practises terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done against India. After the 26/11 attack, it is important for us to be clear that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences,” Jaishankar said during an interaction with the audience after the talk.
