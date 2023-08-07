Manipur violence: No pact on middle path, Rajya Sabha debate window narrows

New Delhi, August 6
The window for a debate on the Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha appears to be narrowing with no agreement on the 'middle path' the Opposition wanted as a way out of the ongoing deadlock.
Government sources said it was up to the chair to list the Manipur discussion. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has already been listing it under Rule 176, which entails a short-duration discussion. The Opposition had this week proposed a discussion under Rule 167 wherein both sides agree to the language of a motion which the Opposition moves and the House later unanimously adopts.
Moreover, the government sources made it clear that Home Minister Amit Shah had already said he was willing to reply to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session, as tomorrow the Delhi Bill is listed followed by a no-trust motion debate.
