No plan to relocate Kuno cheetahs: Union minister

PTI

Gwalior, August 6

Union minister Bhupender Yadav has said there is no plan to relocate cheetahs from the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district. The government accepts the sensitivity of the (cheetah reintroduction) project and wants it to be a complete success, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said.

Notably, nine cheetahs, including three cubs, have died at the KNP since March this year. To a query on relocation of cheetahs from the KNP, Yadav said, “There is no plan going on for this... naturally, the infection caused by insects due to monsoon has also come to our notice. We have lost two cheetahs due to the infection. We have also shared information with experts from South Africa and Namibia and we are moving forward on its management.” All forest officials and veterinarians are working very hard at the KNP, he said.

This is the first year since the cheetahs have been translocated (from Namibia and South Africa in September 2022 and February this year, respectively), Yadav said, adding that continuous work is going on regarding the weather conditions here and its effects.

“I am saying with great confidence that we are seriously engaged in this project. We are fully concerned about each cheetah. The government would like the project to be a complete success. This is a long project in which cheetahs have to come every year. We accept its sensitivity. We will make this project successful,” he said.

#Environment #Madhya Pradesh