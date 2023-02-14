No plan to tax agri income, says government

New Delhi, February 13
The Ministry of Finance on Monday clarified in Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration to tax agricultural income.
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government intended to bring changes to Section 10(1) of the Income Tax
Act, 1961, to make agricultural income taxable in India, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “There is no such proposal. As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, tax on agricultural income comes under the State List.”
To another query on whether any committee had been formed to study the issue, the minister said, “No such committee has been formed in the last five years.”
