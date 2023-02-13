No plans to tax agricultural income, Lok Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

The Ministry of Finance on Monday clarified in Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration to tax agricultural income.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha today on whether the Government intends to bring changes to Section 10(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to make agricultural income taxable in India, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “There is no such proposal. As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, tax on agricultural income comes under the State List.”

To another query on whether any committee has been formed to study the issue, the minister said, “No such committee has been formed in the last five years.”