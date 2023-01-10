No police record, Ludhiana smugglers enjoyed clean image

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 9

On November 15, 2022, when Narcotics Control Bureau officials nabbed 20.326 kg heroin from Sandeep Singh, alias Deepu, it was felt that a sizeable quantity had been seized, but a week of investigation convinced the officials that a much bigger haul awaited them.

The alleged drug smugglers had such an elaborate cover-up that they exuded confidence that they would wriggle their way out. So confident were they of their craft that they had set up factories or laboratories in the heart of the city in Manakwal and Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.

The racket had assembled a network of accomplices ranging from international drug smugglers, Afghanistan chemists, carpenters and a wide range of businessmen adept at converting drug money into white money. Officials said besides 2-3 smugglers, most of the 16 arrested suspects in the past two months had clean record in police books. Sandeep Singh, alias Deepu, who was nabbed with 20 kg heroin had no criminal record and was in fact a flourishing businessman with four business houses.

Harsukhvir Singh, alias Raja, was a mobile phone shop owner. Kingpin Akshay Kumar Chhabra, who had drug links in Afghanistan and Pakistan, was leading a white-collared life till he was arrested on November 24. Ajay Kumar, alias Gora Grover, who otherwise was a ghee trader, actually looked after the manufacturing of heroin by Afghan chemists.

Officials said suspect Jaspal Singh Goldy was an expert in making cavities to hide consignments and drug money. “We were amazed to see his palatial house. And to say he was a carpenter,” quipped Amanjit Singh, Zonal Director, NCB, Chandigarh. Hitesh Verma was into the business of import-export, officials said with a smile. Bhuvnesh Kapoor, Subhash Goyal and Amandeep Chania were owners of multiple GST firms and dealt in high-value consignments only. “Chania imported heroin consignments, concealing those in tomato paste tins,” Amanjit said. Officials said opium, morphine and heroin were being processed to supply it to night clubs and bars in the region.