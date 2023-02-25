No poll, Kharge to pick CWC members

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Raipur, February 24

Deciding against elections, the Congress on Friday authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the grand-old organisation.

Party pitches for caste-based census A resolution backing caste-based census in country to be placed before delegates

Will be part of resolutions on social justice and empowerment, says Ramesh

Claims that PSUs in remote areas that give jobs to SCs/STs being shut down

Party against the New Education Policy; Ramesh calls it one of ‘polarisation’ Ex-PMs to be part of CWC Proposal to include ex-PMs, former party presidents, leader of the party in the RS & the LS in CWC through automatic route

50% reservation for women, SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and youth in all AICC bodies

Stipulation to members to abstain from use of drugs

The proposed amendments will be presented for ratification by nearly 1,500 delegates attending the plenary

A meeting of the party’s steering committee (which the Gandhis skipped), held at the start of the AICC’s 85th plenary session today, debated the merit of elections before unanimously authorising Kharge to select the body. The committee also proposed amendments to the Congress constitution, including a specific one to allow former prime ministers from the party and former Congress chiefs to be automatic CWC members.

Once passed, the amendment would enable former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to enter the CWC without having to be nominated or elected.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary (communications), said it was “unanimously” decided to “empower” the Congress president to “nominate” CWC members. He said “some members showed their support for the decision by raising one hand, and many raised both hands to welcome it”.

Ramesh, however, added that at the meeting, attended by about 45 leaders, several backed the idea of CWC elections, but eventually decided on the nomination route.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken were among those who backed CWC elections.

The 25-member CWC has the Congress president and the Congress leader in Parliament as permanent members; besides, the Congress constitution provides for election of 12 members and nomination of 11. The convention, however, has been to nominate CWC members. The last CWC elections were held at the AICC Calcutta Session in August 1997 under Sitaram Kesri as the party president.

Ramesh said the nomination decision was influenced by the present political situation in the country, a glimpse of which was visible at the IGI Airport yesterday when Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was deboarded from a passenger flight and arrested.

Leaders privately said the nomination route was chosen to avoid bitterness and ensure cohesion in a crucial election year: the Congress faces elections in Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP this year and the General Election in 2024. The party is in power on its own only in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and HP.