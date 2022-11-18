No pressure to clear Covaxin: Govt

New Delhi, November 17
The Health Ministry on Thursday dismissed media reports that claimed the hastening of regulatory approvals for Covaxin under political pressure.
“These reports are misleading and fallacious,” a ministry statement said. It said scientific approach and prescribed norms were adhered to while approving Covid vaccines for emergency use authorisation.
“There have been media reports claiming that Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, “had to skip certain processes” and “speed” up clinical trials due to political pressure. The reports further claim that there were several irregularities in the three phases of the clinical trials conducted for the vaccine. These media reports are completely misleading, fallacious and ill-informed,” the ministry said.
It said the government and the national regulator followed a scientific approach and prescribed norms in approving vaccines for emergency use authorisation. “The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation met on January 1 and 2, 2021, and after due deliberations made recommendations in respect of proposal for restricted emergency approval of the vaccine,” the ministry said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody