No problem with Rahul as Oppn's PM face: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, December 31

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said he had no problem with the Congress, an ally of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 General Election.

“I am not a claimant and my work will focus on bringing the anti-BJP parties together for the 2024 elections,” said Nitish.

Kumar was responding to a question about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s remarks that Gandhi would be the “Opposition’s PM face” in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. — TNS