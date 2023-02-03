No proposal to regulate finances of political parties, Centre tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, February 3
There is no proposal to regulate the finances of political parties, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written reply to a question if the government proposed to regulate the finances of political parties, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was no such proposal.
He said from time to time, the government has taken steps to bring electoral reforms to improve the existing electoral practices in the country.
"Electoral reforms are a continuous and ongoing process and in order to improve the existing electoral practices in the country, the government, after examining various proposals of the Election Commission of India, implements the same through various amendment Acts from time to time," Rijiju said.
