No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case filed against him by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark on the Modi surname.

Rahul moved a revision application in the High Court on April 15, challenging a sessions court order turning down his plea for a stay on his conviction by the trial court in connection with the defamation case.

On Tuesday, Justice Hemant Prachchhak, who has been assigned the case, said he would pronounce the verdict on the application after the summer vacation. The vacation begins on May 5 and the court will reopen on June 5.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress MP and senior advocate appearing for Rahul, urged Justice Prachchhak to grant interim protection to the Congress leader till then. “In the interest of justice, the interim protection cannot be granted at this stage,” the judge said in the oral order. Justice Prachchhak also ordered the trial court to present the original record of the case.