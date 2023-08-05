No relief for Sisodia in excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

Lodged in jail for more than five months, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia failed to get any relief on Friday from the Supreme Court which adjourned for a month hearing on his petitions seeking interim bail in corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the excise policy scam.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate registered cases against Sisodia after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe on the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary. Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26.

