No remission for heinous crime convicts: Government

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The government today informed the Rajya Sabha that persons awarded life imprisonment and those convicted of heinous crimes, including offences against women and children, were not eligible for special remission announced as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

While replying to a written question, Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra said the government had approved a scheme to grant special remission to specific categories of prisoners and release them in three phases.

“As per guidelines, persons granted life imprisonment and those convicted of heinous crimes, including offences against women and children, are not eligible under this scheme,” he said in his written reply. On being asked by AAP’s Raghav Chadha on the status of release of Sikh prisoners, the minister said the state government had been asked to send their proposals and a decision would be taken after that.