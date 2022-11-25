No role in rebellion in Rajasthan Congress, says BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Rejecting as “baseless” the allegations by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP on Friday claimed that it had no role in the “rebellion” by a group of Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot in 2020.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia also said that his party had nothing to do with the current crisis in the state unit of the ruling Congress and accused Gehlot of making “baseless” allegations for the last four years.

Gehlot had yesterday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being “involved in the rebellion of Pilot and Congress MLAs loyal to him” who were “holed up in a Gurugram resort for more than a month”.

The Rajasthan CM also alleged that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the rebel MLAs and that he had the “proof that Rs 10 crore was paid to each of those legislators, including Pilot”.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore said even before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Gehlot had started “Congress Todo Yatra”. The “fight for the Chief Minister’s chair which has been going on for four years will end with the departure of the government”, claimed the BJP leader.