No room for complacency on inflation front, warns FinMin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

With lower crop sowing for the kharif season, the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review released on Saturday warned that there was no room for complacency on the inflation front.

This calls for deft management of stocks of agricultural commodities and market prices without unduly jeopardising farm exports, it said.

The Food Ministry has already said that kharif rice production could fall by 6 to 7 million tonnes.

Overall, inflationary pressures in India appear to be on the decline with a pre-emptive set of administrative measures by the government, agile monetary policy and easing of international commodity prices and supply-chain bottlenecks, said the Monthly Economic Review for August.

Industrial metals and edible oil prices after peaking in March have softened, and crude prices have dropped 19 per cent since June 2022, while there is a decline in port congestion. The lower price of imported commodities is getting reflected in the fall in retail and WPI inflation since April.

But the sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, has declined by nearly 19 lakh hectares as on September 16 as compared to a year ago. The kharif season contributes about 80 per cent of India’s total rice production. Paddy acreage has declined the most in Jharkhand followed by Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, UP and Bihar.

The report said inflation was a by-product of externally situated exogenous pressures.

Monthly Economic Review