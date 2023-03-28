No SC notice on CBI's plea over bail to Lalu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to issue notice on the CBI’s petition challenging the bail given to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case in which he was sentenced to five year’s imprisonment.

While hearing the CBI’s petition challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s April 22, 2022, order granting bail to Lalu in the Doranda Treasury case of Jharkhand, a Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi said it would tag it with the other similar pending petitions filed by the agency.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju urged the Bench to issue notice on the CBI’s petition but it was not inclined.