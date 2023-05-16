 No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah : The Tribune India

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur violence

Singh, who visited Delhi on Sunday to apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the law and order situation, said his government was ready to engage with people to bring peace and normalcy in the state.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday rejected a demand made by 10 MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts, stating, “the territorial integrity of the state will be protected”.

The 10 tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur had urged the Centre to give their region a “separate administration” in the wake of recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals.

Singh, who visited Delhi on Sunday to apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the law and order situation, said his government was ready to engage with people to bring peace and normalcy in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, the CM said measures were being taken to ensure that militants, who had signed peace pact “Suspension of Operations”, returned to their designated camps.

Singh also appealed to people not to hold ‘dharnas’ or rallies in view of the sensitivity of the situation post riots between the majority Meiteis and the Kukis earlier this month. He also said no force would be used to break the blockades imposed by some groups on highways in the state in the wake of rioting and instead “efforts will be made to reason with these demonstrators”.

Singh said he and his ministers had travelled to Delhi to brief Shah about the prevailing situation in the state and share intelligence inputs with regard to “the involvement of armed militants in the recent violence”.

“Measures are being undertaken with the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the ‘Suspension of Operations’ groups return to their camps and strengthen efforts to bring normalcy back to the state,” he said.

