No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

Thiruvananthapuram, January 13
Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) directed all the schools of the state to address school teachers, irrespective of their gender, as 'teacher' instead of 'sir' or 'madam'.
'Teacher' is a more gender-neutral term than honorifics like 'sir' or 'madam' to address them, the Kerala Child Rights panel directed.
The KSCPCR order also mentioned avoiding calling out words like "Sir" and "Madam".
A Bench, comprising panel chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, on Wednesday directed the General Education Department to give instructions to use the term 'teacher' in all schools in the state.
The Child Rights Commission also opined that calling out "teacher" instead of sir or madam can help in maintaining equality among the children of all schools and will also increase their attachment to the teachers.
As per the sources, the directive was given while considering a plea filed by a person seeking to end the discrimination while addressing teachers 'sir' and 'madam' according to their gender.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...