No stone left unturned in Atiq murder probe, Uttar Pradesh Govt tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

The Uttar Pradesh Government has asserted before the Supreme Court that it has left no stone unturned in the investigation into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

In a status report filed on Saturday, the UP Government sought to emphasise that it had been looking into the security lapses that led to the killings of the two brothers. The status report has been filed in response to a PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari after Atiq’s killing, raising concern over “encounter killings” in Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari has sought a probe by a judicial committee headed by a retired judge of the apex court and demanded a committee to probe 183 other “encounters” that took place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.