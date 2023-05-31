Media report about not sufficient evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Delhi Police has clarified that several media channel running a report that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is wrong.

Police said a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned Court.

Police clarified that this news is "wrong" and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity.

