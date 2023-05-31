Media report about not sufficient evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 31
The Delhi Police has clarified that several media channel running a report that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is wrong.
Police said a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned Court.
Police clarified that this news is "wrong" and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity.
कुछ मीडिया चैनल महिला पहलवानों द्वारा दर्ज मुकद्दमे में पुलिस द्वारा फाइनल रिपोर्ट दाखिल किए जाने की खबर प्रसारित कर रहे हैं ।— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 31, 2023
यह खबर पूरी तरह गलत है। यह केस अभी विवेचन में है और पूरी तफ्तीश के बाद ही उचित रिपोर्ट न्यायालय में रखी जायेगी।#DelhiPoliceUpdates@ANI@PIB_India
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin
Was allegedly asked to cough Rs 2 crore to get a government ...
Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Is flinging mud on India Rahul Gandhi’s sole task during foreign trips, wonders Union minister Anurag Thakur
Says every time Rahul goes abroad he puts question marks on ...
In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'
Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...
3 terrorists arrested as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch
An Army personnel and one of the terrorists are injured in t...