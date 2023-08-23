No surgical strike by Indian Army, only infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt

New Delhi, August 22
The government on Tuesday denied reports that the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on Pakistan as it said troops only foiled infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) put out a ’fact check’ saying related news reports were fake. Speculation began when a Hindi newspaper, in a frontpage report, claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the Indian Army carried out another surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by entering 2.5 km beyond the LoC to destroy four launching pads of terrorists on Saturday night.
Spotting terrorists moving towards India’s side of the LoC, the troops opened fire, which forced them to flee, stated the PIB.
