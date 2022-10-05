No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 5

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday that Kyiv will not conduct any negotiations with the current Russian President Vladimir Putin till the annexation of Ukrainian territories is null and void.

PM Modi held the telephonic conversation with Zelenskyy to convey India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

PM Modi had said there can be no military solution to the conflict and reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Indian readout.

As per an Ukrainian readout of the conversation, Zelenskyy said: "Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimatum instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it."

At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasised the importance his recent statement that now is not the time for war.

Zelenskyy also noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of India to Ukraine, stated the readout.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The Ukraine President of Ukraine emphasised that Kyiv is ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the world's food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, in particular India, for the further implementation of the grain initiative is important.

The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety.

"Nuclear blackmail by Russia, in particular regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world," said Zelenskyy.

PM Modi, too, had underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, said the sources.

Separately, they discussed cooperation within international organisations, primarily the UN.

Zelenskyy also renewed the invitation to PM Modi to visit Ukraine.

#narendra modi #Russia #Ukraine #vladimir putin #zelenskyy