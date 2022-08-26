No third-party meddling, says China on Indo-US drills near LAC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Opposing the American army holding joint exercises with Indian counterparts near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said it “firmly opposes any third party to meddle in the China-India border issue in any form”.

Capable of handling situation The China-India border issue is a matter between the two countries. Both sides have maintained effective communication at all levels and agreed to properly handle the situation through bilateral dialogues. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson, ministry of national defence

Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Tan Kefei made the observation while replying to a question about reports of special forces of the US and India recently holding a joint combat exercise in the foothills of the Himalayas as well as their plan to conduct a bigger joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas, in October that will also be held close to the border. India and the US will hold “Yudh Abhyas” between October 14 and 31 in Uttarakhand’s Auli.

“It is hoped that the Indian side will strictly abide by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the relevant agreements, uphold its commitment to resolving border issues through bilateral channels and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area with practical actions,” he said.

