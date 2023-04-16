No ticket, ex-CM Shettar quits BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

The ruling BJP suffered a major setback in Karnataka late on Saturday with former CM Jagadish Shettar announcing his decision to resign from the party over delay in announcement of his candidature for the May 10 elections. Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, “I am upset with the way I was humiliated...”

Savadi gets Cong ticket Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi of the BJP, who joined the Congress on Friday, has got the ticket from Athani in Belagavi district.

Senior JD(S) leader KM Shivalinge Gowda, who had joined the Congress recently, has been fielded from Arsikere.

Shettar had earlier today warned the party of consequences and said he would wait for his ticket from Hubballi Dharwad Central segment to be announced by Saturday night.

“Denying me a ticket could impact 20 to 25 seats,” Shettar had said in a fresh warning to the BJP, which has of late been practising the policy of resting senior sitting MLAs and leaders to make way for fresh blood. The strategy helped the BJP bag a historic mandate in Gujarat last year and earlier in Uttar Pradesh too.

But Karnataka leaders are not taking kindly to BJP high command’s diktats to step down. Ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who quit the BJP yesterday after being denied a ticket from Athani where the party fielded a defector, former Congressman Mahesh Kumathalli, landed the Athani candidature in a list announced by the Congress.

Meanwhile, in a snub to former CM Siddaramaiah, the Congress has turned down his request for ticket from the Kolar seat in addition to the Varuna seat allotted to him earlier.

The third list of 43 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka announced by the party today named Kothur G Manjunath as the party candidate from Kolar.

The Congress has given tickets to several fresh faces in the third list. They include former Union Minister Margaret Alva’s son Nivedit Alva and former state minister Motamma’s daughter Nayana Jyothi Jhawar.

The party had on March 25 announced the first list of 124 candidates and the second list for 42 constituencies on April 6. With the third list of 43 candidates, the party has so far announced the nominees for 209 out of total 224 seats.