Nod to Rs 26K crore for police modernisation plan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

The Centre today approved Rs 26,275 crore for continuing with the mega police modernisation scheme for next five years (from 2021-22 to 2025-26).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, said the scheme included security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, North-eastern states and Maoists-affected areas for raising new battalions, developing high-tech forensic laboratories and other investigation tools.

Robust forensic set-up Assistance will be given to states for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country. Union Ministry of Home Affairs

“The government under the leadership of PM Modi has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF),” the statement read.

It also went on to say that the approval for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 moves forward the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of the police forces of states and UTs.

The MHA said an outlay of Rs 18,839 crore had been earmarked for security-related expenditure in J&K, insurgency-affected North-east and Maoist-affected areas.