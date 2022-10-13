Nod to Rs 6,600 cr plan for Northeast

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

The Centre today approved a new Rs 6,600-crore scheme — Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) — to support physical and social infrastructure projects and industries in the eight North-Eastern states.

Briefing media about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Department of North-East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said the scheme, to be implemented during the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26, was a 100 per cent Central government-funded plan. The scheme would be implemented by the DoNER Ministry through the North-Eastern Council (NEC).