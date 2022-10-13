Nod to Rs 6,600 cr plan for Northeast

New Delhi, October 12
The Centre today approved a new Rs 6,600-crore scheme — Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) — to support physical and social infrastructure projects and industries in the eight North-Eastern states.
Briefing media about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Department of North-East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said the scheme, to be implemented during the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26, was a 100 per cent Central government-funded plan. The scheme would be implemented by the DoNER Ministry through the North-Eastern Council (NEC).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51