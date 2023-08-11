Nod to Zee-Sony merger, will be biggest media firm

PTI

Mumbai, August 10

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today allowed the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).

This order by the Mumbai Bench, headed by HV Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, will pave the way for the creation of a $10-billion media company, the biggest in the country.

Approved by nclt The NCLT, on July 11, had reserved order on merger after hearing objections from several creditors

This move will pave the way for the creation of a $10-billion media company, the biggest in the country

It heard arguments from creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp and IDBI Trusteeship

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures agreed to merge their businesses. Both approached the NCLT after obtaining permissions from NSE, BSE and regulators such as the Competition Commission of India and the SEBI. However, the process stopped at the tribunal when a few creditors raised objections. Several creditors of Essel Group raised objections against the non-compete clause added to the scheme. The NSE and the BSE had informed the Mumbai Bench of NCLT about two orders related to the Essel Group entities, where the promoters allegedly diverted funds from the listed entity for the benefit of their associate entities. This also included the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order against Punit Goenka barring him from holding a directorial position in any listed company.

SAT upheld the SEBI’s interim order which restrained both Zee Entertainment promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding Board positions in public listed firms for a year on account of alleged fund diversion.

According to the creditors objecting to the merger, the order has a direct bearing as one of the integral parts of the scheme of merger is the appointment of Goenka as the managing director of the merged entity. As there is a regulatory bar on Goenka holding such positions, the merger shouldn’t go through, they submitted.

#Mumbai