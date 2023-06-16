Child wakes up earlier than parents, falls to death from 8th-floor flat in Noida

Noida, June 16
A five-year-old boy died allegedly after he fell off the balcony of an eighth-floor apartment in a high-rise group housing society here on Friday, police said.
The parents of the child were asleep when the incident took place around 5.45 am at the Hyde Park society in Sector 78 under Sector 113 police station limits, they said.
"The family members told the police that sometimes the child would wake up earlier than others and roam around in the house. Today, the child went to the balcony where some planters are kept and above that is the balcony grill from where he fell down," a police spokesperson said.
The child was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 71 but did not survive, he said.
Legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.
