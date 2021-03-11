Noida murder case cracked; wife plotted supervisor’s killing with son, her lover for property

Woman's lover hires professional sharpshooter the job

Noida murder case cracked; wife plotted supervisor’s killing with son, her lover for property

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Noida, May 15

With the arrest of two people, the Noida police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the murder mystery of a private firm’s supervisor who was shot at by unidentified assailants on a city road five days ago.

The police also claimed that the killing was plotted by the supervisor’s wife, her son from her first marriage and her lover – who all wanted to grab his property after his death.

A professional sharpshooter was also hired by the woman’s lover for the job. The sharpshooter was accompanied by the woman’s son on a motorcycle when the duo targeted supervisor Rishipal Sharma on the service road near Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station in the afternoon on May 10, officials said.

Sharma was on his way home on a scooter to Delhi from his workplace when he was shot at in the area under Sector 126 police station limits with the assailants fleeing immediately, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

“On May 10, Sharma was shot at by two motorcycle-borne men. He was first taken to a hospital in Nithari area of Sector 30 here but later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died on Saturday,” Singh said.

“During investigation of the case, it came to light that he was married to Pooja Singh. This was the second marriage of both of them. Pooja had a son from her first wedding, Vishal Singh. She also had a lover, Aqeel. All three of them had conspired to kill Sharma in order to take over his property,” he said.

The officer said as part of their plan, Aqeel had hired a sharp shooter, Mehndi Hasan. Vishal and Mehndi Hasan took the motorcycle of Aqeel and attacked Sharma, leaving him fatally injured. They had also put some mud on the number plate of the motorcycle in order to avoid identification.

Sharma and his wife Meenu had got divorced some time back after which he married Pooja, officials said.

Pooja worked at a private hospital in Delhi where Aqeel’s wife was admitted for some time. It was at the hospital that they got in touch and eventually went into a relationship, they said.

During the probe, Aqeel told police that he had got to know from Pooja that Sharma had a “lot of property” in Noida and she was eyeing to take over it as she had already forced her husband to sell some part of his assets, the officials said.

The police have arrested Aqeel and Vishal, while the motorcycle used in the crime has also been impounded. The clothes and weapon used during the crime by them have also been recovered, Additional DCP Singh said.

The wife and the sharpshooter are at large and searches are underway to ensure their arrest, the officer said, adding legal proceedings would be completed soon on the basis of the evidence collected in the case.

An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 34 (criminal act done by several people with common intent), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) at the Sector 126 police station, officials said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Police job aspirants were tutored in Chandigarh day before examination

3
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

4
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

5
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

6
Himachal

Portals of tunnel connected on Manali NH

7
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

8
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

9
Punjab

Nothing to do with him, says Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s family

10
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

IMD issues rain alert for Kerala; Monsoon to advance into So...

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Bathinda records a high of 46.8 degrees C; Chandigarh braves...

Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...

Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen given perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Government asks states, FCI to continue procurement till May...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested; relatives await information on missing loved ones

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat