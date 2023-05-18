Noida Police round up 135 history-sheeters in overnight raids

Noida, May 18
The Noida Police on Thursday rounded up 135 history-sheeters and anti-social elements in a major operation to check criminal activities in the region, a senior officer said.
Those rounded up were let off in the morning after a detailed verification of their current whereabouts, financial sources, and professions, he said.
The raids started around 11 pm on Wednesday and continued overnight despite intense rains and thundering in the early hours of Thursday, the officer said.
History-sheeters are repeat offenders involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping and are regularly monitored by the police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.
“There are a total of 120 history sheeters listed in the nine police station areas of Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district,” Avasthy said.
“During the police operation 135 history sheeters and anti-social elements were rounded up for verification. More than two-thirds of these people were found at the addresses mentioned in police records, while some of them are jailed, some absconding, and some have relocated out of the district,” the IPS officer said.
Avasthy said that the verification process also revealed that several history sheeters have given up the world of crime and taken up normal jobs.
“The analysis of the data shows that several history sheeters or anti-social elements who faced criminal cases in the past have now taken up regular jobs, like some work in private firms, some are running their own shops or driving cabs,” the additional DCP told PTI.
Police are now preparing dossiers about these history sheeters on the basis of detailed inquiry about their work, finances, and family, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry
Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...
Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers
A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...
Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar
Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...
Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences
Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...