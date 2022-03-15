Noida twin-tower demolition: Implosion to take just 9 seconds

PTI

Noida, March 15

Up to four tonnes of explosives could be used to raze down the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida and the implosion of the nearly 100-metre tall structures on May 22 would take just nine seconds, according to officials.

Also, around 1,500 families living in close vicinity to the towers located in Sector 93-A would be moved out of their homes for around five hours when the implosion takes place at 2.30 pm on May 22, they said.

A stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the site would also be shut for traffic for an hour, while security personnel would be deployed in the area in large numbers on the day, according to the demolition plan shared by Edifice Engineering, the company which has been handed the job.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31 last year as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.

The top court had also rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.

Sharing a presentation with media on Monday, Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice, said Ceyane (31 floors) would collapse to the ground first followed by Apex (32 floors).

“The building will fall inwards in multiple stages, floor by floor. Ten levels will act as primary blast floors and seven as secondary blast floors. The primary blast floors will have explosives in all columns. In the secondary floors, explosives will be in 40 per cent of the columns,” Mehta said, explaining the technical aspects of the process.

The company had previously demolished the 108-metre tall Bank of Lisbon in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2019 with an implosion.

The gap between the structure and an adjoining building there was around seven metres, while in Noida the space is around nine metres, according to officials.