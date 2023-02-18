Nominated members can't vote in Delhi mayoral poll, rules SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 17

The members nominated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena can’t vote in the election of the MCD mayor, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Friday.

L-G told to announce poll in 24 hours The SC order on mayoral poll a victory of democracy… It has proved how the Lt Governor and the BJP were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM We welcome the SC decision. We always wanted the elections to be held at the earliest. It is AAP which didn’t let poll take place in the last three MCD sittings. Harish Khurana, BJP Spokesman

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the Lt Governor to announce the MCD mayor election in 24 hours.

“The notice for the election of mayor and the first meeting of the MCD will be issued within 24 hours. The notice will fix the day on which the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members will be held,” it said.

“The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is an important global body and it is desirable that the election to the post of mayor is held at the earliest. As a national capital, it does not look good if the mayoral polls are held up,” the Bench said, rejecting the arguments of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who represented the L-G and the MCD, respectively. They had contended that aldermen (members nominated by the L-G to the MCD) can vote in the mayoral election.

However, referring to Article 243R of the Constitution, the Bench said the Constitution had imposed a restriction in terms of which nominated members do not have the right to vote.

The order came on a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi challenging the L-G’s move to allow members nominated by him to vote in the mayoral election. On behalf of Oberoi, senior advocate AM Singhvi submitted that nominated persons cannot vote as per Article 243R of the Constitution.

“Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had commented on February 13.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December 2022, while the BJP won in 104 wards. The AAP has accused the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of mayor. The MCD mayoral election has been postponed four times.