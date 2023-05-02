Nominations for Padma awards invited

New Delhi, May 1
Announcing that it has opened the portal for receiving online nominations for Padma awards, the government today appealed to all citizens to identify talented people, whose excellence and achievements deserved to be honoured, and recommend their names.
“The last date for receiving nominations for Padma awards is September 15,” the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
