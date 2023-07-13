Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

New Delhi, July 13
In view of the flood-like situation in the national capital, non-essential government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday.
Private establishments will be advised to work from home.
Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate have been asked to close till Sunday.
Buses coming to the ISBT will halt at the Singhu border, and DTC buses will ferry people.
