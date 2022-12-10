Non-Muslim kids in madrasas, rights panel seeks ATR from states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday directed all states and UTs to conduct physical verification of madrasas under their jurisdiction, citing evidence of non-Muslim children being instructed in the religious schools.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo directed that an action-taken report on his letter be submitted within a month.

“On perusal of various complaints received by the commission from different sources, it is noted that children belonging to non-Muslim communities are attending government-funded, recognised madrasas. It is also learnt that some states/UTs are providing such children with scholarships. This is a clear violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of parents,” the NCPCR chief said.

He said the Constitution mandated the State to provide free and compulsory education to all children in the 6 to 14 age group without any discrimination or prejudice and ensure that children went to neighborhood schools for availing formal education as per Section 6 of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

“The commission, in exercising its powers under Section 13 (l) of the NCPCR Act, 2005, recommends that you conduct an inquiry of all government funded/recognised madrasas which are admitting non-Muslim children in your state and UT. The inquiry should include physical verification of children attending madrasas,” the letter read.